Occupant Classification System(OCS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Occupant Classification System (OCS) is designed to classify the weight of the front seat passenger and automatically turn OFF the front passenger air bag under certain conditions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Occupant Classification System(OCS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Occupant Classification System(OCS) market was valued at 2238.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3280 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pressure Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Occupant Classification System(OCS) include Aisin Seiki, TE Connectivity, ZF, Continental, Aptiv, Robert Bosch, Denso, Autoliv and Nidec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Occupant Classification System(OCS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pressure Sensor

Seat Belt Tension Sensor

Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Economy Class Vehicle

Mid-Size Class Vehicle

Luxury Class Vehicle

Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Occupant Classification System(OCS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Occupant Classification System(OCS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aisin Seiki

TE Connectivity

ZF

Continental

Aptiv

Robert Bosch

Denso

Autoliv

Nidec

IEE Sensing

TCS

Joyson Safety Systems

Keihin

Calsonic Kansei

Shanghai Shanben Industrial

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Mayser

Vmanx

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Occupant Classification System(OCS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Occupant Classification System(OCS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Occupant Classification System(OCS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Occupant Classification System(OCS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Occupant Classification System(OCS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Occupant Classification System(OCS) Players in Global Market

