In-wheel Electric Motors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The in-wheel electric motor is a type of EV (electric vehicle) drive system. Conventional EVs feature a design where the gasoline engine is substituted with an electric motor. The in-wheel electric motor EV, though, installs motors right around each of the driving wheels to directly power the wheels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of In-wheel Electric Motors in global, including the following market information:

Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five In-wheel Electric Motors companies in 2021 (%)

The global In-wheel Electric Motors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Outer Rotor Type In-wheel Electric Motors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of In-wheel Electric Motors include Protean Electric, Elaphe, e-Traction, Ziehl-Abegg, Printed Motor Works and ECOmove, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the In-wheel Electric Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Outer Rotor Type In-wheel Electric Motors

Inner Rotor Type In-wheel Electric Motors

Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Other

Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies In-wheel Electric Motors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies In-wheel Electric Motors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies In-wheel Electric Motors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies In-wheel Electric Motors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Protean Electric

Elaphe

e-Traction

Ziehl-Abegg

Printed Motor Works

ECOmove

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 In-wheel Electric Motors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top In-wheel Electric Motors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global In-wheel Electric Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 In-wheel Electric Motors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers In-wheel Electric Motors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-wheel Electric Motors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 In-wheel Electric Motors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-wheel Electric Motors Companies

