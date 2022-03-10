Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Optoelectronic devices and components are those electronic devices that operate on both light and electrical currents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Optoelectronic Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Optoelectronic Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Image Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Optoelectronic Devices include Texas Instruments, Hella, Osram, Vishay, Broadcom, Grupo Antolin, Koito Manufacturing, Koninklijke Philips and Stanley Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Optoelectronic Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Image Sensor

IR Component

Laser Diode

LED

Optocoupler

Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

LCV

Buses

Trucks

Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Optoelectronic Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Optoelectronic Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Optoelectronic Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Optoelectronic Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Texas Instruments

Hella

Osram

Vishay

Broadcom

Grupo Antolin

Koito Manufacturing

Koninklijke Philips

Stanley Electric

Magneti Marelli

Renesas

Excellence Optoelectronics

Sharp

Sony

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Optoelectronic Devices Players in Global Market

