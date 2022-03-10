Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Diesel particulate filters (DPF) are devices that physically capture diesel particulates to prevent their release to the atmosphere. Diesel particulate filter materials have been developed that show impressive filtration efficiencies, in excess of 90%, as well as good mechanical and thermal durability. Diesel particulate filters have become the most effective technology for the control of diesel particulate emissionsincluding particle mass and numberswith high efficiencies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicon Carbide(SiC) DPF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter include Tenneco, Delphi, Freudenberg Filtration, Denso, IBIDEN, Faurecia, Johnson Matthey, DowDuPont and Weifu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicon Carbide(SiC) DPF

Cordierite DPF

Others

Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Light CV

Truck

Buses

Off Highway

Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tenneco

Delphi

Freudenberg Filtration

Denso

IBIDEN

Faurecia

Johnson Matthey

DowDuPont

Weifu

Donaldso

SPMC

MANN+HUMMEL

EEC

NGK Insulators

Eberspacher

HUSS

Hug Engineering

Dinex

ESW Group

Eminox

Bosal

HJS Emission Technology

Pirelli

Huangdi

Sinocat Enviromental Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter Product Type

