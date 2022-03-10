Projection Mapping Projectors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Projection mapping, also known as video mapping, is a projection technology used to turn objects, often irregularly shaped, into a display surface for video projection. These objects may be complex industrial landscapes, such as buildings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Projection Mapping Projectors in global, including the following market information:

Global Projection Mapping Projectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Projection Mapping Projectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Projection Mapping Projectors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Projection Mapping Projectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DLP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Projection Mapping Projectors include Panasonic, Epson, Benq, Belgian American Radio Corporation(BARCO), Christie Digital Systems, Optoma, Digital Projection, NEC Display and Vivitek and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Projection Mapping Projectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Projection Mapping Projectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Projection Mapping Projectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DLP

LCD

Global Projection Mapping Projectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Projection Mapping Projectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Events

Festival

Large Venue

Retail/ Entertainment

Others

Global Projection Mapping Projectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Projection Mapping Projectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Projection Mapping Projectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Projection Mapping Projectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Projection Mapping Projectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Projection Mapping Projectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Epson

Benq

Belgian American Radio Corporation(BARCO)

Christie Digital Systems

Optoma

Digital Projection

NEC Display

Vivitek

Viewsonic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Projection Mapping Projectors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Projection Mapping Projectors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Projection Mapping Projectors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Projection Mapping Projectors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Projection Mapping Projectors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Projection Mapping Projectors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Projection Mapping Projectors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Projection Mapping Projectors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Projection Mapping Projectors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Projection Mapping Projectors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Projection Mapping Projectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Projection Mapping Projectors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Projection Mapping Projectors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Projection Mapping Projectors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Projection Mapping Projectors Companies

