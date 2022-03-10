Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Account-Based Marketing(ABM)
Account-based marketing (ABM), also known as key account marketing, is a strategic approach to business marketing based on account awareness in which an organization considers and communicates with individual prospect or customer accounts as markets of one.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Account-Based Marketing(ABM) in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Strategic ABM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Account-Based Marketing(ABM) include Demandbase, InsideView, 6Sense, Act-On Software, AdDaptive Intelligence, Albacross, Celsius GKK International, Drift and Engagio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Account-Based Marketing(ABM) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Strategic ABM
- ABM Lite
- Programmatic ABM
Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises(SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Account-Based Marketing(ABM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Account-Based Marketing(ABM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Demandbase
- InsideView
- 6Sense
- Act-On Software
- AdDaptive Intelligence
- Albacross
- Celsius GKK International
- Drift
- Engagio
- Evergage
- HubSpot
- Integrate
- Iterable
- Jabmo
- Kwanzoo
- Lattice Engines
- Madison Logic
- Marketo
- MRP
- Radius Intelligence
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Account-Based Marketing(ABM) Companies
