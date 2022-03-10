Automotive Battery Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Battery Sensors
An battery sensor unit gives precise and on-demand current, voltage and temperature measurements from the battery. This information enables accurate state of charge and state of health calculations to be performed, ensuring the electrical system works at the highest level of efficiency. In addition to being able to monitor the battery, the battery sensor also helps to detect defective electronic components in the car. The sensor enhances the automobiles diagnostic ability and can thus warn of possible breakdowns that may not even be caused by the battery. Moreover, battery sensor helps to extend battery life by 10 to 20 percent via an improved charging strategy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Battery Sensors in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Battery Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Battery Sensors market was valued at 3306.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5712.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LIN Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Battery Sensors include Robert Bosch, Continental, Hella, Vishay, NXP, Furukawa Electric, Denso, Texas Instruments and TE Connectivity, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Battery Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- LIN
- CAN
Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Battery Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Battery Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Battery Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Battery Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Robert Bosch
- Continental
- Hella
- Vishay
- NXP
- Furukawa Electric
- Denso
- Texas Instruments
- TE Connectivity
- AMS AG
- Inomatic
- MTA
- Infineon
- Delphi
- Analog Devices
- Microchip
- Panasonic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Battery Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Battery Sensors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Battery Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Battery Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Battery Sensors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Battery Sensors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Battery Sensors Companies
