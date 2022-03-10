Automotive Battery Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An battery sensor unit gives precise and on-demand current, voltage and temperature measurements from the battery. This information enables accurate state of charge and state of health calculations to be performed, ensuring the electrical system works at the highest level of efficiency. In addition to being able to monitor the battery, the battery sensor also helps to detect defective electronic components in the car. The sensor enhances the automobiles diagnostic ability and can thus warn of possible breakdowns that may not even be caused by the battery. Moreover, battery sensor helps to extend battery life by 10 to 20 percent via an improved charging strategy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Battery Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Battery Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Battery Sensors market was valued at 3306.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5712.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LIN Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Battery Sensors include Robert Bosch, Continental, Hella, Vishay, NXP, Furukawa Electric, Denso, Texas Instruments and TE Connectivity, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Battery Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LIN

CAN

Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Battery Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Battery Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Battery Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Battery Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Hella

Vishay

NXP

Furukawa Electric

Denso

Texas Instruments

TE Connectivity

AMS AG

Inomatic

MTA

Infineon

Delphi

Analog Devices

Microchip

Panasonic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Battery Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Battery Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Battery Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Battery Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Battery Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Battery Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Battery Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Battery Sensors Companies

