Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Diagnostic Scanners
Automotive Diagnostic Scanner is an electronic tool used to interface with, diagnose and, sometimes, reprogram vehicle control modules.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Diagnostic Scanners in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Automotive Diagnostic Scanners companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Code Readers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Diagnostic Scanners include Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Snap-On, Actia, Softing, Hickok and SGS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Diagnostic Scanners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Code Readers
- TPMS Tools
- Digital Pressure Tester
- Battery Analyzer
- Others
Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Diagnostic Scanners revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Diagnostic Scanners revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Diagnostic Scanners sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Automotive Diagnostic Scanners sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bosch
- Continental
- Denso
- Delphi
- Snap-On
- Actia
- Softing
- Hickok
- SGS
- Horiba
- Siemens
- KPIT
- Ampro Testing Machines
- MBL Impex
- Autel
- Fluke
- DG Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Diagnostic Scanners Players in Global Market
