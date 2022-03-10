News

Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Traditional Non-Volatile Memories
  • Emerging Memories

Segment by Application

  • Electronics
  • Energy & Power Distribution
  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Telecommunication
  • Others

By Company

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • Micron Technology, Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • SK Hynix, Inc.
  • Microchip Technology
  • Sandisk Corporation
  • Adesto Technologies
  • Viking Technology
  • Crossbar Inc.
  • Everspin Technologies Inc.
  • Nantero, Inc

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Traditional Non-Volatile Memories
1.2.3 Emerging Memories
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Energy & Power Distribution
1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.5 Telecommunication
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Production
2.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Nonvolatile Memory (NVM) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

