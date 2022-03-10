Avionics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Avionics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Avionics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Flight Control & Management System
- Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems
- Monitoring/Glass Cockpit
- Electrical & Emergency Systems
- Inflight Entertainment
- Mission/Tactical System
Segment by Application
- Commercial
- Defense
- UAV
By Company
- Garmin
- GE
- Honeywell
- Rockwell Collins
- Thales
- United Technologies
- Teledyne Technologies
- L3 Technologies
- Curtiss-Wright
- Meggitt
- Cobham
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Avionics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Avionics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flight Control & Management System
1.2.3 Communication, Navigation & Surveillance Systems
1.2.4 Monitoring/Glass Cockpit
1.2.5 Electrical & Emergency Systems
1.2.6 Inflight Entertainment
1.2.7 Mission/Tactical System
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Avionics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Defense
1.3.4 UAV
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Avionics Production
2.1 Global Avionics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Avionics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Avionics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Avionics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Avionics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Avionics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Avionics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Avionics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Avionics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Avionics Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Avionics Sales by Region (2017-2022)
