Prams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Prams in global, including the following market information:
Global Prams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Prams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Prams companies in 2021 (%)
The global Prams market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Travel System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Prams include CHICCO (Artsana), Bugaboo, Quinny, Good Baby, Stokke, Britax, Peg Perego, Combi and Graco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Prams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Prams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Prams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Travel System
- Conventional Type
Global Prams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Prams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Under 1 Years Old
- 1 to 2.5 Years Old
- Above 2.5 Years Old
Global Prams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Prams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Prams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Prams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Prams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Prams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CHICCO (Artsana)
- Bugaboo
- Quinny
- Good Baby
- Stokke
- Britax
- Peg Perego
- Combi
- Graco
- UPPAbaby
- Inglesina
- Silver Cross
- Emmaljunga
- Babyzen
- Jan
- BabyJogger
- Cosatto
- ABC Design
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prams Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Prams Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Prams Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Prams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Prams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Prams Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prams Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Prams Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Prams Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Prams Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Prams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Prams Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prams Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prams Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prams Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Prams Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Travel System
4.1.3 Conventional Type
4.2 By Type – Global Prams Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Prams Revenue, 2017-2022
4.2.2 By Type – Gl
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Baby Prams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Infant Prams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Baby Prams and Strollers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Prams and Pushchairs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028