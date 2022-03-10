Video Conference System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Video Conference System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video Conference System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- On-premise
- Managed
- Cloud-based
Segment by Application
- Corporate Enterprise
- Government and Defense
- Education
- Healthcare
- Others
By Company
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Polycom, Inc.
- West Unified Communications Services
- Vidyo, Inc.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated
- Microsoft Corporation
- Arkadin International SAS
- Logitech International S.A
- Orange Business Services
- JOYCE CR, S.R.O.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- ZTE Corporation
- Dvision
- AVCON
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Video Conference System Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Video Conference System Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 On-premise
1.2.3 Managed
1.2.4 Cloud-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Video Conference System Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Corporate Enterprise
1.3.3 Government and Defense
1.3.4 Education
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Video Conference System Production
2.1 Global Video Conference System Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Video Conference System Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Video Conference System Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Video Conference System Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Video Conference System Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Video Conference System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Video Conference System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Video Conference System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Video Conference System Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
