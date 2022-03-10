Wave and Tidal Energy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wave power is the capture of energy of wind waves to do useful work ? for example, electricity generation , water desalination , or pumping water. Tidal power, also called tidal energy, is a form of hydropower that converts the energy obtained from tides into useful forms of power, mainly electricity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wave and Tidal Energy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wave and Tidal Energy market was valued at 6956.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13270 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wave Energy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wave and Tidal Energy include Atlantis Resources Corp, AW-Energy, AWS Ocean Energy, Andritz Hydro Hammerfest, BioPower Systems, Kepler Energy Limited, Minesto, Ocean Power Technologies and Pelamis Wave Power Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wave and Tidal Energy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wave Energy

Tidal Energy

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wave and Tidal Energy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wave and Tidal Energy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atlantis Resources Corp

AW-Energy

AWS Ocean Energy

Andritz Hydro Hammerfest

BioPower Systems

Kepler Energy Limited

Minesto

Ocean Power Technologies

Pelamis Wave Power Limited

Seabased AB

Trident Energy

Wave Dragon

Wave Star Energy A/S

Wello Oy

Ocean Renewable Power Company

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

CorPower Ocean AB

Nautricity Limited

Openhydro

Seatricity Limited

ScottishPower Renewables Limited

Tocardo International BV

Voith Hydro

Aquamarine Power Limited

Mako Tidal Turbines

Nova Innovation Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wave and Tidal Energy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wave and Tidal Energy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wave and Tidal Energy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wave and Tidal Energy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wave and Tidal Energy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Wave and Tidal Energy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Wave and Tidal Energy Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wave and Tidal Energy Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wave and Tidal Energy Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wave and Tidal Energy Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

