Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

LED Explosion proof lighting (also known as hazardous area lighting, hazardous location lighting and safe lights) have a hazardous area certification to provide efficient lighting for areas exposed to hazardous vapors, gases or dust.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hazardous Area LED Lighting in global, including the following market information:

Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hazardous Area LED Lighting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hazardous Area LED Lighting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fixed LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hazardous Area LED Lighting include Ocean’S King Lighting, Eaton, Emerson Electric, Iwasaki Electric, Glamox, Hubbell Incorporated, AZZ Inc., Shenzhen KHJ Semiconductor Lighting and Adolf Schuch GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hazardous Area LED Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fixed LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

Mobile LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

Portable LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Mining

Military Bases, Airports

Commercial/Industrial

Power/Other Plants

Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hazardous Area LED Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hazardous Area LED Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hazardous Area LED Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hazardous Area LED Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ocean’S King Lighting

Eaton

Emerson Electric

Iwasaki Electric

Glamox

Hubbell Incorporated

AZZ Inc.

Shenzhen KHJ Semiconductor Lighting

Adolf Schuch GmbH

Shenzhen Nibbe Technology

Phoenix Products Company

Western Technology

AtomSvet

LDPI

Zhejiang Tormin Electrical

Unimar

IGT Lighting

WorkSite Lighting

Oxley Group

TellCo Europe Sagl

DAGR Industrial Lighting

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hazardous Area LED Lighting Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hazardous Area LED Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hazardous Area LED Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hazardous Area LED Lighting Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hazardous Area LED Lighting Players in Global Market

