Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A radial tire (more properly, a radial-ply tire) is a particular design of vehicular tire. In this design, the cord plies are arranged at 90 degrees to the direction of travel, or radially (from the center of the tire).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radial Heavy-Duty Tires in global, including the following market information:
- Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Radial Heavy-Duty Tires companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rim Diameter Below 29 Inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radial Heavy-Duty Tires include Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Titan, Yokohama Tire, Continental, CHEMCHINA, Alliance Tire Group and BKT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radial Heavy-Duty Tires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Rim Diameter Below 29 Inch
- 29 Inch Above Rim DiameterBelow 39 Inch
- 39 Inch Above Rim DiameterBelow 49 Inch
- Rim Diameter Above 49 Inch
Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Heavy Duty Truck Tires
- OTR Tires
- Agricultural Tires
Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Radial Heavy-Duty Tires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Radial Heavy-Duty Tires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Radial Heavy-Duty Tires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Radial Heavy-Duty Tires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Michelin
- Bridgestone
- Goodyear
- Titan
- Yokohama Tire
- Continental
- CHEMCHINA
- Alliance Tire Group
- BKT
- Guizhou Tire
- Linglong Tire
- Apollo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Companies
