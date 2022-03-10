Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A radial tire (more properly, a radial-ply tire) is a particular design of vehicular tire. In this design, the cord plies are arranged at 90 degrees to the direction of travel, or radially (from the center of the tire).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radial Heavy-Duty Tires in global, including the following market information:

Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Radial Heavy-Duty Tires companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-radial-heavyduty-tires-2022-2028-318

The global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rim Diameter Below 29 Inch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radial Heavy-Duty Tires include Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Titan, Yokohama Tire, Continental, CHEMCHINA, Alliance Tire Group and BKT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radial Heavy-Duty Tires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rim Diameter Below 29 Inch

29 Inch Above Rim DiameterBelow 39 Inch

39 Inch Above Rim DiameterBelow 49 Inch

Rim Diameter Above 49 Inch

Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Heavy Duty Truck Tires

OTR Tires

Agricultural Tires

Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radial Heavy-Duty Tires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radial Heavy-Duty Tires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radial Heavy-Duty Tires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Radial Heavy-Duty Tires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Titan

Yokohama Tire

Continental

CHEMCHINA

Alliance Tire Group

BKT

Guizhou Tire

Linglong Tire

Apollo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/global-radial-heavyduty-tires-2022-2028-318

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Sales Market Report 2021

Global Radial Heavy-Duty Tires Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027