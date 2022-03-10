EV IGBT Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of EV IGBT in global, including the following market information:

Global EV IGBT Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EV IGBT Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five EV IGBT companies in 2021 (%)

The global EV IGBT market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DC motor IGBT Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EV IGBT include Infineon, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, ON Semiconductor, SEMIKRON, Hitachi, Danfoss, StarPower Semiconductor and Toshiba, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EV IGBT manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EV IGBT Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global EV IGBT Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DC motor IGBT

AC motor IGBT

Others

Global EV IGBT Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global EV IGBT Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commerical Vechicle

Global EV IGBT Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global EV IGBT Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EV IGBT revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EV IGBT revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EV IGBT sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies EV IGBT sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Infineon

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

ON Semiconductor

SEMIKRON

Hitachi

Danfoss

StarPower Semiconductor

Toshiba

ABB

Littelfuse (IXYS)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EV IGBT Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EV IGBT Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EV IGBT Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EV IGBT Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EV IGBT Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EV IGBT Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EV IGBT Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EV IGBT Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EV IGBT Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EV IGBT Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EV IGBT Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EV IGBT Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EV IGBT Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV IGBT Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EV IGBT Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EV IGBT Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global EV IGBT Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 DC motor IGBT

4.1.3 AC motor IGBT

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Global EV IGBT Revenue & Forecasts

