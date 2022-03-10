Male Whitening Facial Mask Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Male Whitening Facial Mask in global, including the following market information:
Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Pcs)
Global top five Male Whitening Facial Mask companies in 2021 (%)
The global Male Whitening Facial Mask market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-Woven Mask Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Male Whitening Facial Mask include Shanghai Chicmax, Dr.Morita, LandP, My Beauty Diary, Yujiahui, Costory, Shanghai Yuemu, Herborist and Pechoin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Male Whitening Facial Mask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)
Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Non-Woven Mask
- Silk Mask
- Bio-Cellulose Mask
- Paper Mask
- Others
Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)
Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil Skin
- Normal Skin
- Dry Skin
- Combination Skin
Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Pcs)
Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Male Whitening Facial Mask revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Male Whitening Facial Mask revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Male Whitening Facial Mask sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Pcs)
- Key companies Male Whitening Facial Mask sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Shanghai Chicmax
- Dr.Morita
- LandP
- My Beauty Diary
- Yujiahui
- Costory
- Shanghai Yuemu
- Herborist
- Pechoin
- THE FACE SHOP
- Estee Lauder
- SK-II
- Choiskycn
- Kose
- Avon
- Loreal
- Inoherb
- Olay
- Shiseido
- Yalget
- Cel-derma
- PROYA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Male Whitening Facial Mask Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Male Whitening Facial Mask Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Male Whitening Facial Mask Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Male Whitening Facial Mask Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Male Whitening Facial Mask Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Male Whitening Facial Mask Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Male Whitening Facial Mask Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Male Whit
