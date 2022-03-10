Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermal Oxidizer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers include Fives, Babcock & Wilcox MEGTEC, Dürr AG, JOHN ZINK COMPANY, ZEECO, Eisenmann, CECO Environmental, Honeywell International and CTP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thermal Oxidizer
- Catalytic Oxidizer
- Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer
- Regenerative Catalytic Oxidizer
Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Coating & Printing Industry
- Electronics Industry
- Food and Pharmaceutical Industry
- Others
Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Fives
- Babcock & Wilcox MEGTEC
- Dürr AG
- JOHN ZINK COMPANY
- ZEECO
- Eisenmann
- CECO Environmental
- Honeywell International
- CTP
- Anguil Environmental
- Process Combustion Corporation
- CEC-ricm
- Catalytic Products International (CPI)
- Bayeco
- The CMM Group
- Air Clear
- Perceptive Industries
- Pollution Systems
- Glenro
- APC Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Oxidizers Product Type
