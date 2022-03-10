Building Curtain Wall Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Curtain Wall is an outer covering of a building in which the outer walls are non-structural, utilized to keep the weather out and the occupants in. Since the curtain wall is non-structural, it can be made of lightweight materials, thereby reducing construction costs. When glass is used as the curtain wall, an advantage is that natural light can penetrate deeper within the building. The curtain wall façade does not carry any dead load weight from the building other than its own dead load weight. The wall transfers lateral wind loads that are incident upon it to the main building structure through connections at floors or columns of the building. A curtain wall is designed to resist air and water infiltration, absorb sway induced by wind and seismic forces acting on the building, withstand wind loads, and support its own dead load weight forces.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Building Curtain Wall in global, including the following market information:

Global Building Curtain Wall Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Building Curtain Wall Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m.)

Global top five Building Curtain Wall companies in 2021 (%)

The global Building Curtain Wall market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Building Curtain Wall include Apogee Enterprises, Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corp., CMI Architectural Products, Far East Global Group, Kawneer Company, Manko Window Systems, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Permasteelisa and Schüco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Building Curtain Wall manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Building Curtain Wall Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Building Curtain Wall Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Type

Stone Type

Metal Type

Others

Global Building Curtain Wall Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Building Curtain Wall Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Building

Public Building

Residential Building

Global Building Curtain Wall Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Building Curtain Wall Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Building Curtain Wall revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Building Curtain Wall revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Building Curtain Wall sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)

Key companies Building Curtain Wall sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Apogee Enterprises

Capitol Aluminum & Glass Corp.

CMI Architectural Products

Far East Global Group

Kawneer Company

Manko Window Systems

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

Permasteelisa

Schüco

Toro Glasswall

Vistawall International

YKK AP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Building Curtain Wall Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Building Curtain Wall Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Building Curtain Wall Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Building Curtain Wall Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Building Curtain Wall Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Building Curtain Wall Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Building Curtain Wall Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Building Curtain Wall Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Building Curtain Wall Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Building Curtain Wall Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Building Curtain Wall Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building Curtain Wall Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Building Curtain Wall Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Curtain Wall Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Building Curtain Wall Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Curtain Wall Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

