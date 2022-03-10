Glass Building Curtain Wall Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The curtain wall method of glazing allows glass to be used in large uninterrupted areas creating
consistent attractive facades. A curtain wall system is an outer covering of a building in which the
outer walls are non-structural, but merely keep the weather out and the occupants in.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Building Curtain Wall in global, including the following market information:
- Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m.)
- Global top five Glass Building Curtain Wall companies in 2021 (%)
The global Glass Building Curtain Wall market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Double Glazed Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Building Curtain Wall include Aluk Group, Alumil, Bertrand, China Aviation Sanxin, China Fangda Group, G.James Glass & Aluminium, Guangzhou Leadsea Industry, Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering and JiangHong Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Building Curtain Wall manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Double Glazed Type
- Three Glazed Type
- Single Glazed Type
Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Building
- Public Building
- Residential Building
Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glass Building Curtain Wall revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glass Building Curtain Wall revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Glass Building Curtain Wall sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)
- Key companies Glass Building Curtain Wall sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Aluk Group
- Alumil
- Bertrand
- China Aviation Sanxin
- China Fangda Group
- G.James Glass & Aluminium
- Guangzhou Leadsea Industry
- Hwarrior Curtain Wall Engineering
- JiangHong Group
- Kawneer
- NYC Glass
- Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope
- Permasteelisa
- Schüco
- Shenzhen King Façade Decoration Engineering
- Toro Glasswall
- Vitra Scrl
- Yuanda China
- Zhongshan Shengxing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Building Curtain Wall Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Building Curtain Wall Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Building Curtain Wall Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Building Curtain Wall Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Building Curtain Wall Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Building Curtain Wall Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/