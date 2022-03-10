Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Steel roofing is a roofing system made from Steel pieces or tiles. Steel roofing can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall.This report studies the residential steel roofing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Building Used Steel Roofing in global, including the following market information:
- Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m.)
- Global top five Residential Building Used Steel Roofing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corrugated Steel Panels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Residential Building Used Steel Roofing include CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, Fletcher Building, Nucor Building Systems, Metal Sales Manufacturing and OmniMax International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Residential Building Used Steel Roofing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Corrugated Steel Panels
- Stone-coated Steel Tiles
- Standing Seam
- Others
Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- New Installation
- Renovation
Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)
Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Residential Building Used Steel Roofing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Residential Building Used Steel Roofing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Residential Building Used Steel Roofing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)
- Key companies Residential Building Used Steel Roofing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CertainTeed Roofing
- Tata Steel Europe
- NCI Building Systems
- Kingspan Group
- BlueScope Steel Limited
- Fletcher Building
- Nucor Building Systems
- Metal Sales Manufacturing
- OmniMax International
- Safal Group
- Isopan
- Pruszynski Ltd
- McElroy Metal
- Carlisle SynTec Systems
- Firestone Building Products
- Chief Industries
- Ideal Roofing
- Bilka
- ATAS International
- Interlock Roofing
- Drexel Metals Inc
- Headwaters Inc
- Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials
- EDCO
- Reed’s Metals
- Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Product Type
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/