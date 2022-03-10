Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Steel roofing is a roofing system made from Steel pieces or tiles. Steel roofing can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall.This report studies the non-residential steel roofing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sq.m.)

Global top five Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Corrugated Steel Panels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing include CertainTeed Roofing, Tata Steel Europe, NCI Building Systems, Kingspan Group, BlueScope Steel Limited, Fletcher Building, Nucor Building Systems, Metal Sales Manufacturing and OmniMax International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Corrugated Steel Panels

Stone-coated Steel Tiles

Standing Seam

Others

Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Buildings

Warehouse

Factory Buildings

Other Industry Buildings

Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sq.m.)

Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)

Key companies Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CertainTeed Roofing

Tata Steel Europe

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

BlueScope Steel Limited

Fletcher Building

Nucor Building Systems

Metal Sales Manufacturing

OmniMax International

Safal Group

Isopan

Pruszynski Ltd

McElroy Metal

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Firestone Building Products

Chief Industries

Ideal Roofing

Bilka

ATAS International

Interlock Roofing

Drexel Metals Inc

Headwaters Inc

Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials

EDCO

Reed’s Metals

Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-Residential Building Used Steel Roofing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

