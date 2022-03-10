Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) is a thermoplastic polymer of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA). It is a clear, strong and lightweight plastic generally used as a substitute to glass due to its energy efficiency and weather resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General PMMA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) include Mitsubishi Chemical, Advent International, Chi Mei, Arkema, Sumitomo Chemical, LG MMA, Double Elephant Optical Material, Kuraray and Plaskolite, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General PMMA

Heat Resistant PMMA

Impact Resistant PMMA

Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Photoelectricity

Lighting

Transportation

Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical

Advent International

Chi Mei

Arkema

Sumitomo Chemical

LG MMA

Double Elephant Optical Material

Kuraray

Plaskolite

Asahi Kasei

PTTGM

Shanghai Jingqi

Zhongmeng Longxin

Lotte MCC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate)

