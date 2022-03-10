PVC Floors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PVC Floor is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Floors in global, including the following market information:

Global PVC Floors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PVC Floors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five PVC Floors companies in 2021 (%)

The global PVC Floors market was valued at 16710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24830 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Homogenous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVC Floors include Armstrong, Bonie, LG Hausys, Gerflor, Forbo, Mohawk(including IVC), Mannington, Tarkett and Polyflor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVC Floors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVC Floors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global PVC Floors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

Global PVC Floors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global PVC Floors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global PVC Floors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global PVC Floors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVC Floors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVC Floors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVC Floors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies PVC Floors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armstrong

Bonie

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Forbo

Mohawk(including IVC)

Mannington

Tarkett

Polyflor

HANWHA

Lonseal

Congoleum

Novalis

Karndean

Shaw Industries

CFL Flooring

Beaulieu

NOX

Metroflor

Milliken

Snmo LVT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVC Floors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVC Floors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVC Floors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVC Floors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PVC Floors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PVC Floors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVC Floors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVC Floors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVC Floors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVC Floors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVC Floors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Floors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Floors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Floors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Floors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Floors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PVC Floors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Homogenous

4.1.3 Heterogeneous

4.1.4 Vinyl tiles (VT)

