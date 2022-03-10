Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pet coke is the solid carbon byproduct of cracking units such as the the FCC and coker unit. In an FCC, coke forms on the catalyst and is burned off as fuel for the FCC process, resulting in no net production of coke as a product.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Coke (Petcoke) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Pet Coke (Petcoke) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pet Coke (Petcoke) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Needle Coke Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pet Coke (Petcoke) include Shell, Valero Energy, ConocoPhillips, MPC, Asbury Carbons, ExxonMobil, Aminco Resource, Carbograf and British Petroleum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pet Coke (Petcoke) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Needle Coke Type
- Shot Coke Type
- Sponge Coke Type
- Honeycomb Coke Type
- Others
Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power
- Cement
- Aluminum
- Steel
- Others
Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pet Coke (Petcoke) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pet Coke (Petcoke) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pet Coke (Petcoke) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Pet Coke (Petcoke) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Shell
- Valero Energy
- ConocoPhillips
- MPC
- Asbury Carbons
- ExxonMobil
- Aminco Resource
- Carbograf
- British Petroleum
- Ferrolux
- Mitsubishi
- Sumitomo
- Nippon Coke&Engineering
- Indian Oil
- Atha
- Essar Oil
- Minmat Ferro Alloys
- Rain CII
- Reliance
- Aluminium Bahrain
- Saudi Aramco
- CPC
- Sinopec
- CNPC
- CNOOC
- Landbridge
- Shaanxi Coal and Chem
- Luqing Petrochemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Coke (Petcoke) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pet Coke (Petcoke) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Coke (Petcoke) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pet Coke (Petcoke) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Coke (Petcoke) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Coke (Petcoke) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Coke (Petcoke) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
