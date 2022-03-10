Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A ferrite is a ceramic material made by mixing and firing large proportions of Fe2O3 blended with small proportions of one or more additional metallic elements, such as barium, manganese, nickel, and zinc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic Ferrite Magnets in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Ceramic Ferrite Magnets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Soft Ferrites Magnets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ceramic Ferrite Magnets include TDK, Magnetic, Hitachi Metals, FDK, JFE, TOKIN, ARNORD, FEELUX and Ferroxcube, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ceramic Ferrite Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Soft Ferrites Magnets
- Permanent Ferrite Magnets
- Others
Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Computer & Office Equipment
- Automobile
- Others
Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ceramic Ferrite Magnets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ceramic Ferrite Magnets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ceramic Ferrite Magnets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Ceramic Ferrite Magnets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TDK
- Magnetic
- Hitachi Metals
- FDK
- JFE
- TOKIN
- ARNORD
- FEELUX
- Ferroxcube
- DMEGC
- JPMF
- Jinchuan Electronics
- TDG
- Sinomag
- FENGHUA
- ACME
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Companies
4 Sights by Product
