Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A ferrite is a ceramic material made by mixing and firing large proportions of Fe2O3 blended with small proportions of one or more additional metallic elements, such as barium, manganese, nickel, and zinc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic Ferrite Magnets in global, including the following market information:

Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ceramic Ferrite Magnets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soft Ferrites Magnets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ceramic Ferrite Magnets include TDK, Magnetic, Hitachi Metals, FDK, JFE, TOKIN, ARNORD, FEELUX and Ferroxcube, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ceramic Ferrite Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soft Ferrites Magnets

Permanent Ferrite Magnets

Others

Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Computer & Office Equipment

Automobile

Others

Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ceramic Ferrite Magnets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ceramic Ferrite Magnets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ceramic Ferrite Magnets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ceramic Ferrite Magnets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TDK

Magnetic

Hitachi Metals

FDK

JFE

TOKIN

ARNORD

FEELUX

Ferroxcube

DMEGC

JPMF

Jinchuan Electronics

TDG

Sinomag

FENGHUA

ACME

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Ferrite Magnets Companies

4 Sights by Product

