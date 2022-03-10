Electrically Conductive Fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An electrically conductive textile is a fabric which can conduct electricity. Conductive textiles can be made with metal strands woven into the construction of the textile or by conductive yarns which are conductive thanks to a metal-coating. There is also an interest in semiconducting textiles, made by impregnating normal textiles with carbon- or metal-based powders.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrically Conductive Fabric in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Electrically Conductive Fabric companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrically Conductive Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Copper-based Yarns Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrically Conductive Fabric include Bekaert, Laird, Seiren, 3M, Toray, Emei, Metaline, 31HK and Shieldex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrically Conductive Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Copper-based Yarns Fabric
- Silver Plated Yarns Fabric
- Steel Filaments Fabric
- Carbon-based Yarns Fabric
- Others
Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial & Commercial & Military
- Medical & Healthcare
- Electronic Industry
- Others
Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electrically Conductive Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electrically Conductive Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electrically Conductive Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Electrically Conductive Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bekaert
- Laird
- Seiren
- 3M
- Toray
- Emei
- Metaline
- 31HK
- Shieldex
- KGS
- Holland Shielding Systems
- Metal Textiles
- Parker Hannifin
- Swift Textile Metalizing
- HFC
- ECT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrically Conductive Fabric Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrically Conductive Fabric Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrically Conductive Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrically Conductive Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrically Conductive Fabric Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrically Conductive Fabric Players in Global Market
