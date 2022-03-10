Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The material inside the microcapsule is referred to as the core, internal phase, or fill, whereas the wall is sometimes called a shell, coating, or membrane. Some materials like lipids and polymers, such as alginate, may be used as a mixture to trap the material of interest inside. Most microcapsules have pores with diameters between a few micrometers and a few millimeters.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material include BASF, 3M, Evonik, Balchem, Aveka, GAT Microencapsulation, DSM, Watson and Vantage Specialty Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymers

Gums & Resins

Lipids

Carbohydrates

Proteins

Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Home & Personal Care

Agrochemical

Other

Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

3M

Evonik

Balchem

Aveka

GAT Microencapsulation

DSM

Watson

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Encapsys

TasteTech

Microtek Laboratories

Reed Pacific

Capsulae

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micro-Encapsulation Shell Material Players in Global Market

