Steel Frames Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Steel frame is a building technique with a “skeleton frame” of vertical steel columns and horizontal I-beams, constructed in a rectangular grid to support the floors, roof and walls of a building which are all attached to the frame. The development of this technique made the construction of the skyscraper possible.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Frames in global, including the following market information:
- Global Steel Frames Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Steel Frames Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Steel Frames companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steel Frames market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Steel Frame Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Frames include JINGGONG STEEL, CSCEC, HONGLU, Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel, Steel Frame Solutions, Hangxiao, Southeast Space Frame, Hadley and FUHUANG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steel Frames manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Frames Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Frames Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General Steel Frame
- Lightweight Steel Frame
Global Steel Frames Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Frames Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction & Infrastructure
- Manufacturing
- Oil and Gas
- Others
Global Steel Frames Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Steel Frames Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Steel Frames revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Steel Frames revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Steel Frames sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Steel Frames sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- JINGGONG STEEL
- CSCEC
- HONGLU
- Nakayama Mitsuboshi Steel
- Steel Frame Solutions
- Hangxiao
- Southeast Space Frame
- Hadley
- FUHUANG
- Zhejiang Zhongnan Construction
- Aegis Metal Framing
- Metek
- GuangZheng
- MBA Building Supplies
- Steel Construction Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Frames Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Frames Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Frames Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Frames Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Frames Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Frames Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Frames Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Frames Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Frames Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Frames Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Frames Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Frames Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Frames Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Frames Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Frames Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Frames Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Frames Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 General Steel Frame
