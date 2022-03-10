Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Green And Bio-Based Solvents are derived from renewable sources, generally agricultural crops rich in carbohydrates, such as corn, wheat or beets, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Green And Bio-Based Solvents in global, including the following market information:

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Green And Bio-Based Solvents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market was valued at 7315.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bio-Alcohols Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Green And Bio-Based Solvents include Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Huntsman, DuPont, Myriant, Cargill, LyondellBasell, Solvay and AkzoNobel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Green And Bio-Based Solvents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bio-Alcohols

Bio-Glycols

Bio-Diols

Lactate Esters

Methyl Soyate

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Adhesives

Printing Inks

Cosmetics

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Green And Bio-Based Solvents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Green And Bio-Based Solvents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Green And Bio-Based Solvents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Green And Bio-Based Solvents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

Huntsman

DuPont

Myriant

Cargill

LyondellBasell

Solvay

AkzoNobel

Sigma-Aldrich

Arkema

Corbion

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Green And Bio-Based Solvents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Green And Bio-Based Solvents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Companies

