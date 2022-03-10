Rainscreen Facades Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A rainscreen is an exterior wall detail where the siding (wall cladding) stands off from the moisture-resistant surface of an air barrier applied to the sheathing (sheeting) to create a capillary break and to allow drainage and evaporation. The rain screen is the siding itself but the term rainscreen implies a system of building. Ideally the rain screen prevents the wall air/moisture barrier on sheathing from getting wet.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rainscreen Facades in global, including the following market information:
- Global Rainscreen Facades Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Rainscreen Facades Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Rainscreen Facades companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rainscreen Facades market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fiber Cement Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rainscreen Facades include Cladding, Trespa North America, Centria International, Tata Steel (Kalzip), Kaicer (Lakesmere), Kingspan Insulation, Ash & Lacy Building System, Celotex and CGL Facades, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rainscreen Facades manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rainscreen Facades Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Rainscreen Facades Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fiber Cement
- Composite Material
- Metal
- High Pressure Laminates
- Others
Global Rainscreen Facades Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Rainscreen Facades Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Offices
- Institutional
- Industrial
Global Rainscreen Facades Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Rainscreen Facades Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rainscreen Facades revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rainscreen Facades revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rainscreen Facades sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Rainscreen Facades sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cladding
- Trespa North America
- Centria International
- Tata Steel (Kalzip)
- Kaicer (Lakesmere)
- Kingspan Insulation
- Ash & Lacy Building System
- Celotex
- CGL Facades
- Proteus
- Rockwool International
- Carea
- Booth Muirie
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rainscreen Facades Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rainscreen Facades Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rainscreen Facades Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rainscreen Facades Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rainscreen Facades Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rainscreen Facades Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rainscreen Facades Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rainscreen Facades Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rainscreen Facades Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rainscreen Facades Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rainscreen Facades Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rainscreen Facades Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rainscreen Facades Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rainscreen Facades Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rainscreen Facades Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rainscreen Facades Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
