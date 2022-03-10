Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use
This report contains market size and forecasts of Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bacteria Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use include Chr. Hansen A/S, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., BioGaia, Groupe Danone, Nestle S.A., Probi AB and DuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bacteria
- Yeast
- Spore Formers
Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Animal Feed
- Others
Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Chr. Hansen A/S
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
- BioGaia
- Groupe Danone
- Nestle S.A.
- Probi AB
- DuPont
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Probiotic Ingredients for Animal Use Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Probiotic I
