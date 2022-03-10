News

Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A rainscreen is an exterior wall detail where the siding (wall cladding) stands off from the moisture-resistant surface of an air barrier applied to the sheathing (sheeting) to create a capillary break and to allow drainage and evaporation. The rain screen is the siding itself but the term rainscreen implies a system of building. Ideally the rain screen prevents the wall air/moisture barrier on sheathing from getting wet.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rainscreen Cladding Systems in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
  • Global top five Rainscreen Cladding Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rainscreen Cladding Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fiber Cement Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rainscreen Cladding Systems include Cladding, Trespa North America, Centria International, Tata Steel (Kalzip), Kaicer (Lakesmere), Kingspan Insulation, Ash & Lacy Building System, Celotex and CGL Facades, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rainscreen Cladding Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Fiber Cement
  • Composite Material
  • Metal
  • High Pressure Laminates
  • Others

Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Offices
  • Institutional
  • Industrial

Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Rainscreen Cladding Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Rainscreen Cladding Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Rainscreen Cladding Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
  • Key companies Rainscreen Cladding Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Cladding
  • Trespa North America
  • Centria International
  • Tata Steel (Kalzip)
  • Kaicer (Lakesmere)
  • Kingspan Insulation
  • Ash & Lacy Building System
  • Celotex
  • CGL Facades
  • Proteus
  • Rockwool International
  • Carea
  • Booth Muirie

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rainscreen Cladding Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rainscreen Cladding Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rainscreen Cladding Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rainscreen Cladding Systems Companies

