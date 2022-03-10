PGM Catalysts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Due to activities and selectivities, catalysts which are mainly based on the platinum group metals (PGM’s) – platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, osmium.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PGM Catalysts in global, including the following market information:
- Global PGM Catalysts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global PGM Catalysts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five PGM Catalysts companies in 2021 (%)
The global PGM Catalysts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Palladium Catalysts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PGM Catalysts include Basf, Evonik, Johnson Matthey, Clariant, Umicore, Heraeus, Vineeth Chemicals, Arora Matthey and Sino-platinum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PGM Catalysts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PGM Catalysts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PGM Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Palladium Catalysts
- Platinum Catalysts
- Ruthenium Catalysts
- Rhodium Catalysts
- Iridium Catalysts
Global PGM Catalysts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PGM Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Petrochemicals
- Automotive
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global PGM Catalysts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PGM Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PGM Catalysts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PGM Catalysts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PGM Catalysts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies PGM Catalysts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Basf
- Evonik
- Johnson Matthey
- Clariant
- Umicore
- Heraeus
- Vineeth Chemicals
- Arora Matthey
- Sino-platinum
- Kaili Catalyst New Materials
- Kdcatal
- Rock
- UOP
- WEIFU
- Canan
- SUNCHEM
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PGM Catalysts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PGM Catalysts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PGM Catalysts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PGM Catalysts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PGM Catalysts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PGM Catalysts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PGM Catalysts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PGM Catalysts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PGM Catalysts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PGM Catalysts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PGM Catalysts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PGM Catalysts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PGM Catalysts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PGM Catalysts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PGM Catalysts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PGM Catalysts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PGM Catalysts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Palladium Catalysts
