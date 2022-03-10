PGM Catalysts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Due to activities and selectivities, catalysts which are mainly based on the platinum group metals (PGM’s) – platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, osmium.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PGM Catalysts in global, including the following market information:

Global PGM Catalysts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PGM Catalysts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five PGM Catalysts companies in 2021 (%)

The global PGM Catalysts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Palladium Catalysts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PGM Catalysts include Basf, Evonik, Johnson Matthey, Clariant, Umicore, Heraeus, Vineeth Chemicals, Arora Matthey and Sino-platinum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PGM Catalysts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PGM Catalysts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PGM Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Palladium Catalysts

Platinum Catalysts

Ruthenium Catalysts

Rhodium Catalysts

Iridium Catalysts

Global PGM Catalysts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PGM Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petrochemicals

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global PGM Catalysts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PGM Catalysts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PGM Catalysts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PGM Catalysts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PGM Catalysts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PGM Catalysts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Basf

Evonik

Johnson Matthey

Clariant

Umicore

Heraeus

Vineeth Chemicals

Arora Matthey

Sino-platinum

Kaili Catalyst New Materials

Kdcatal

Rock

UOP

WEIFU

Canan

SUNCHEM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PGM Catalysts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PGM Catalysts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PGM Catalysts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PGM Catalysts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PGM Catalysts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PGM Catalysts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PGM Catalysts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PGM Catalysts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PGM Catalysts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PGM Catalysts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PGM Catalysts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PGM Catalysts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PGM Catalysts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PGM Catalysts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PGM Catalysts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PGM Catalysts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PGM Catalysts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Palladium Catalysts

