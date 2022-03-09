Global Bespoke Units Market To Be Driven By The Growth In The Number Of Luxury Food Outlets, Starred Restaurants, And Big Canteens In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bespoke Units Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bespoke units market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 229.90 Million

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 4.5%

Bespoke is common in commercial kitchens, large restaurants, and canteens. Apart from being aesthetically beautiful, bespoke units are also functionally superior because they are tailored to the needs of a buyer, resulting in greater demand for the product.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Bespoke units are a group of items that can be customized to meet a customer’s specific demands. Customization can differ from color to dramatic changes in the design of the unit, such as decals, details, and dimensions.

On the basis of end-use, the global bespoke units market can be divided as:

High Production Kitchens

Starred Restaurants

Commercial Bar and Restaurant

Premium Cafés

On the Basis of region, the market can be divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global bespoke units market is being driven by an increase in the number of starred restaurants, luxury food outlets, and large canteens. Furthermore, the customized units are both aesthetically and functionally superior, resulting in increased demand for the product. Diversification of culinary activities, such as the use of different types of cooking equipment as a result of technological advancements, is also helping the worldwide bespoke units market. Furthermore, the trend of having open kitchens in food stores, combined with the growing demand from professional chefs for ergonomic kitchen configuration, is fueling the growth of the custom-made unit business. High installation costs may hinder the worldwide bespoke units market’s growth over the forecast period, attracting just a small number of clients.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Athanor (Grande Cuisine Limited), Maestro (Bonnet International), Marrone Srl, MOLTENI & C SPA, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

