Global Beta Glucan Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For Clean Label Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Beta Glucan Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global beta glucan market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, category, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/beta-glucan-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.53%

The rise in the global market for beta glucan is led by the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of its consumption. Beta Glucan is widely known for boosting immunity and reducing bad cholesterol thereby aiding in lowering the risk of diabetes. With shifting trends from processed to natural food articles owing to increase in health expenditure, rising demand for clean-label products as a result of increasing disposable incomes, the global market for beta glucan is witnessing robust growth. Moreover, beta glucan is widely used as an essential ingredient in personal care products owing to its skin smoothing and rejuvenating properties. With growing consumer preference towards cruelty free, sustainable, and natural ingredients, the market is further experiencing growth.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Beta glucans are sugar found in the cell walls of bacteria, fungi, yeasts, algae, lichens, and plants including barley and oats. They are most widely known for their medicinal properties for various heart diseases related to cholesterol.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/beta-glucan-market

On the basis of source, the market can be segmented into:

• Grains and Cereals

• Mushroom

• Yeast

• Seaweed

• Others

Based on category, the market can be categorised into:

• Soluble Beta Glucan

• Insoluble Beta Glucan

The market, based on application, can be divided into:

• Food and Beverages

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feed

• Others

The regional markets for the product include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The easy availability of raw materials such as cereals, mushroom, and yeast is expanding robust opportunities for the deployment of beta glucan in various downstream industries. Cereals, particularly, oats are one of the richest sources of beta glucan, the consumption of which aids in improving the gut and immune system. Hence, in order to meet with the rising demand for beta glucan from the health-conscious consumer, the rapid production of raw materials like cereals and mushrooms is augmenting the market growth of beta glucan. The market is further is rising due to the surging demand for nutritious products, manufacturers of nutraceuticals, and food and beverage producers are rapidly incorporating natural and nutritious plant-based products such as beta glucan thereby pushing the growth of the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Cargill, Inc., Tate and Lyle PLC, Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Merck KGaA, Lesaffre and CIE, Kemin Industries, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., and Biotec Pharmacon ASA, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Related Reports:

Global Mineral Supplements Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mineral-supplements-market

Global Milling Machine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/milling-machine-market

Global Military Sensors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/military-sensors-market

Global Microfluidics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/microfluidics-market

Global Mezcal Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mezcal-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.