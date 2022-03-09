Global Video Streaming Software Market To Be Driven By Applications In The Education Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Video Streaming Software Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global video streaming software market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, streaming type, deployment mode, verticals, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/video-streaming-software-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 19.55%

The growth in the global market for video streaming platform is being propelled by the rising market penetration of digital content as a result of the presence of leading streaming platforms like Amazon and Netflix. The growth in the market can also be associated with the rapid shift from cable televisions to on demand videos, as a result of the development of new and innovative content by budding artists is further contributing to the market growth of video streaming software globally. advanced solutions like data analytics are further catalysing the market growth of video streaming software. Video analytics, as a solution, is being rapidly deployed by market players to derive information regarding consumer preferences, network stability, boot time, and feedback, among others to arrive at enhanced services to streamline the consumer experience.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Video streaming software refers to a digital service that allows users to watch videos related to entertainment, education, or infotainment online aided by internet services.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/video-streaming-software-market

On the basis of component, the market can be segmented into:

• Solutions

• Services

Solutions can be further divided into transcoding and processing, video management software, video distribution, video analytics, and video security, among others.

Services can be bifurcated into professional services and managed services.

The market, on the basis of streaming type, can be categorised into:

• Live Streaming

• Video on Demand

Based on deployment type, the market can be divided into:

• On-premises

• Cloud

On the basis of vertical, the market segmentations include:

• Media and Entertainment

• BFSI

• Academia and Education

• Healthcare

• Government

• Others

The regional markets for the product include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The advent of coronavirus pandemic positively influenced the market growth of video streaming software services. The education sector is expected to be the largest user of video streaming software owing to long periods of lockdowns which resulted in a shutdown of education institutions. The on-demand services provided by video streaming software allow users to watch videos on their discretion allowing students to re-watch videos, thereby augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding business productivity and technical advancements aiding in management of digital services at an economical cost are factors enhancing the market growth of video streaming software in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are IBM corporation, Kaltura, Inc., Panopto, Inc., Brightcove, Inc., and Vimeo, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Related Reports:

Global Procurement as a Service Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/procurement-as-a-service-market

Global Process Automation and Instrumentation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/process-automation-and-instrumentation-market-report

Global Mobile Robotics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mobile-robotics-market

Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry System Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mobile-cardiac-telemetry-system-market

Global Mining Remanufacturing Components Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mining-remanufacturing-components-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.