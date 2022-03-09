Global Concrete Pumps Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Urbanisation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Concrete Pumps Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global concrete pumps market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, industry verticals and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.96%

The concrete market is being driven by the rising urbanisation which is leading to a rise in demand for non-residential buildings such as commercial buildings for employment reasons. The truck mounted concrete pumps segment is expected to account for a substantial share of the global concrete pumps market. This rise can be due to the increased use of truck-mounted concrete pumps in various construction operations, most notably in large-scale construction projects. Mobility, the capacity to deliver a big volume of concrete fast, and a remote-controlled pouring arm are some of the advantages of truck mounted concrete pumps. They can also be used to do electrical repairs. Furthermore, these pumps can assist in reaching unreachable heights in construction of high-rise buildings.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Concrete pumps are the equipment used in the transportation of concrete. Typically, using cranes to lift and transfer concrete took a very long time because cranes could only transport a limited amount of concrete at a time. Concrete pumps were developed in this regard to convey a significant amount of liquid concrete in various large-scale and medium-scale construction sites, particularly at unreachable heights such as high-rise building development. It saves time and improves operational efficiency while also reducing labour expenses. These can be either permanent or mobile pumps put on the top of a vehicle.

The concrete market, on the basis of type, can be segmented into:

• Truck Mounted Concrete Pumps

• Stationary Concrete Pumps

• Specialised Concrete Pumps

On the basis of end use, the market can be categorised into:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Domestic

The regional markets include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The concrete pumps market is being driven due to the increase rapidly increasing population, which is increasing the demand for construction activities. Equipment manufacturers are investing in research and development to make low-cost machines that are more fuel efficient and emit fewer pollutants. For example, the Schwing GmbH company in Germany manufactures concrete pumps with an open loop hydraulic circuit that saves more fuel than the competition’s comparable pump due to reduced heat generation and effective energy transmission. In addition, the governments ae encouraging investors to participate in the building sector in order to meet the expanding population’s housing need, with a focus on the country’s infrastructural development. During the forecast period, these factors are expected to fuel industry expansion.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Ajax Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc., Concord Concrete Pumps, DY Concrete Pumps Inc., Junjin Heavy Industry Co. Ltd, Liebherr-International AG and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

