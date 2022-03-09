Global Commercial Air Condition (AC) Market To Be Driven By The Adoption Of Energy Efficient Smart Air Conditions In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Commercial air condition (AC) Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global commercial Air Condition (AC) market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, installation type, end user, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/commercial-air-conditioner-ac-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.35%

Consumers’ increasing preference for energy-efficient systems and the growing popularity of portable systems are likely to boost the growth of the air conditioning systems market. Factors such as the building and tourism industries’ potential expansion are projected to fuel the market. Humidity, temperature, and air pressure are all important components in sustaining good indoor air quality. Adapting to these conditions, which change throughout the year, can be difficult, especially when dealing with enclosed spaces with insufficient ventilation. To regulate these elements, air conditioners are widely used in both residential and business environments. The growing number of hospitals, hotels, individual clinics, auditoriums, and multiplexes around the world is expected to accelerate air conditioning industry growth in the near future. The growing population, which is expected to have a favourable impact on the building industry, notably in the areas of education, housing, and healthcare infrastructure, is also driving up demand for commercial air conditioning.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Air conditioning is the process of evaporating and condensation to remove heat and moisture from an indoor occupied environment. An air conditioner employs dehumidifiers, condensers, chillers, condensing units, transducers, actuators, dampers, and evaporator coils to provide a comfortable indoor environment.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/commercial-air-conditioner-ac-market

The type of commercial air conditioner can be segmented as follows:

• Chillers

• Split Units

• Packaged Unit

• Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF)

• Others

The installation type can be categorised as follows:

• New Installation

• Retrofit

Based on end-user, the industry can be divided into:

• Healthcare

• Educational/ Institutional

• Public/ Government

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Manufacturing

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing population and urbanisation are the key driver for the commercial AC market. The growing middle-class population and rising disposable income are further expected to drive the market growth. AC manufacturers across the world are introducing the latest technologies such as Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF), inverter technology, and R32 compliant cooling solutions for making their products technically compliant with the global and country-specific regulations, thus boosting the demand for the product. The cost of air conditioning equipment is steadily falling as technology advances and efficiency improves. With the tough competition in the AC systems market for getting better sales, companies often offer equipment at lower prices, which results in the growth of the market. The rapidly growing replacement and refurbishment activities in the residential sector are anticipated to elevate the adoption of air conditioning systems.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Johnson Controls International plc, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Daikin Industries Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Related Reports:

Global Red Biotechnology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/red-biotechnology-market

Global Recreational Vehicle Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/recreational-vehicle-market

Global Rapid Self-Healing Gel Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rapid-self-healing-gel-market

Global Radiology Positioning Aids Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/radiology-positioning-aids-market

Global Public Key Infrastructure Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/public-key-infrastructure-market-report

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.