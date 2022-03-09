Global Amphibious Vehicle Market To Be Driven By The Rising Deployment Of Amphibious Vehicles In Commercial And Military Applications In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026
Amphibious Vehicle Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Amphibious Vehicle Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global amphibious vehicle market, assessing the market based on its segments like propulsions, applications, end-uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/amphibious-vehicle-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.91 Billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.35%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.71 Billion
The rise in the global market for amphibious vehicles can be associated with the rising applications of amphibious vehicles in major military and defence applications. Amphibious assault vehicles (AAV) are equipped with strong engines that provide high speed and power in both, water and land. Amphibious vehicles for military and defence operations are fixed with arms, ammunitions, are reliable and versatile thereby strengthening the country’s defence system. In addition to this, robust investments by countries in order to strengthen the defence system has led to the deployment of advanced amphibious combat vehicles (ACV) with features like situational awareness and agility, among others thereby boosting the market growth.
Industry Definition and Segmentation
Amphibious vehicles are vehicles that are capable of operating on both, land, and water. These vehicles are generally available as water jets, track-based vehicles, and screw propels and are most widely used in various commercial and military applications.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/amphibious-vehicle-market
On the basis of propulsion, the market can be divided into:
- Water-jet
- Track-based
- Screw Propellers
The market, based on application, can be categorised into:
- Surveillance and Rescue
- Water Sports
- Water Transportation
- Excavation
Based on end-use, the market can be segmented into:
- Defence
- Commercial
The regional markets for the product include:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The Asia pacific region is expected to account for a significant share in the global market for amphibious vehicles. This can be attributed to the presence of leading market players in the region and the incorporation of advanced technology into the manufacturing of these vehicles. Various commercial applications of amphibious vehicles including its utility in water transportation and water sports activities is boosting the growth of the market. In addition, owing to their durability, high speed, and power, certain amphibious vehicles are often used for water mud removal, land reclamation, excavation, and waterway constructions, among others, which further expands the growth of the market in the commercial sector.
Latest News on Amphibious Vehicle Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-amphibious-vehicle-market
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are BAE Systems plc, EIK Engineering Sdn Bhd, General Dynamics Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Marsh Buggies Incorporated, Wetland Equipment Company, Wilco Manufacturing LLC, Science Applications International Corporation, and Rheinmetall AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
Media Contact
Company Name: EMR Inc.
Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
Read More Reports:
Europe E-Bike Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/europe-e-bike-market
Global Luxury Car Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/luxury-car-market
Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Truck Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/semi-autonomous-and-autonomous-truck-market
Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/semi-autonomous-and-autonomous-bus-market
Global Moto Taxi Service Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/moto-taxi-service-market
Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.
**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.