Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Treatment Market To Be Driven By Rising Prevalence Of EPI Causing Disorders In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like disease management, diagnosis, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.6 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.27%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5.8 Billion

The growth in the market is being driven by the rising demand for effectual treatments against exocrine pancreatic insufficiency caused by increasing prevalence of chronic pancreatic and cystic fibrosis amongst the geriatric populations, infants, and young adults. Furthermore, owing to the sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits, the spur in the global cases of diabetes has become a leading cause of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, thereby invigorating the market for EPI treatments.

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) refers to a medical condition characterized by the inability to properly digest food due to insufficient levels of digestive enzymes produced by pancreas. The disease is most commonly detected by clinical tests such as blood, stool, malabsorption, and pancreatic function tests.

On the basis of disease management, the market can be divided into:

Nutritional Management

Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT)

Lifestyle Modifications approach

Based on diagnosis, the market can be segmented into:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

CT Scanning

Endoscopic ultra-sonography (EUS)

Blood Tests

Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market is anticipated to be driven by the rising focus on pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) for an effective treatment method is significantly contributing to the overall growth of the market. In order to address the increasing demand for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, key industry players, in conjunction with governing agencies, are significantly contributing towards the development of a cure, and hence pushing the growth of the market. Moreover, pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) to aid in the digestion and for the absorption of fats is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the overall growth of the market owing to its status as a conventional therapy.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AbbVie Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Nordmark Arzneimittel GmbH and Co. KG, Digestive Care, Inc, Cilian AG, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan plc., First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (AzurRx), and Aptalis Pharma Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

