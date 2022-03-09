Global Truck And Trailer Landing Gear Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Logistics In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Truck and Trailer Landing Gear Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global truck and trailer landing gear market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

The increasing popularity of automatic landing gear, which will have a substantial impact on market growth, is one of the most important advancements in the truck and trailer landing gear sector. Landing mechanical gears are safe and pleasant. For heavy-duty truck and trailer drivers, these elements are critical in carrying out mining, construction, and logistics activities. Landing with automated gears eliminates the chance of injury. The time it takes to deploy these landing gears has also been reduced. Landing gear for trucks and trailers is in more demand as a result of these considerations. Increased demand for the product from the commerce and construction industries, as well as electronically controlled landing gears, are all helping to propel the market forward.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

When the trailer is parked or separated from the truck, the trailer landing gear is a stand or support pillars that offer stability and support. Whether the container is linked to the automobile or tractor or detached, the trailer landing gear assists in maintaining its position. After the trailer has been removed from the truck or tractor, a couple of landing legs or landing pillars are provided at the front end to support the trailer.

The truck and trailer landing gear industry can be segmented based on its type into:

Manual Landing Gear

Automatic Landing Gear

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing demand for logistics necessitates the use of trucks and trailers, which has boosted the expansion of the truck landing gear industry. Furthermore, the growing trailer fleet and increasing volume of international trade are propelling the truck landing gear market forward. Government limits on carbon emissions and an increase in demand for truck landing gear installation in current trailers are two factors that are likely to drive demand for new trailers and trucks, boosting the worldwide truck landing gear market during the forecast period. Additionally, increased adoption of light-weight truck landing gears, as well as strong demand for oil and milk tankers for transporting oil from one location to another, are expected to drive the worldwide truck landing gear market forward over the forecast period. Moreover, the worldwide truck landing gear market would be boosted by rising e-commerce transportation and an expanding fleet of trailers over the forecast period. Supportive structures with truck landing gears are also being used by some small fleet trailer owners to provide additional support to truck landing gears. These supporting structures are mostly employed in shipyards to prevent collapse of truck landing gears.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co. Ltd., Haacon Hebetechnik GmbH, JOST Werke AG, BPW Bergische Achsen Kommanditgesellschaft Ohlerhammer, SAF-HOLLAND S.A., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

