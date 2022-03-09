Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Carbon-13

Nitrogen-15

Oxygen-18

Deuterium

Neon-22

Boron-10

Others

Segment by Application

Medical Field

Agricultural Research

Bioscience

Others

By Company

Cambridge Isotopes Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Urenco Limited (U.K.)

Omicron Biochemicals, Inc. (US)

JSC Isotope (Russia)

Trace Science International (US)

IsoSciences, LLC (US)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)

Nordion, Inc. (Canada)

Medical Isotopes, Inc. (US)

Perkinelmer Inc (US)

Rotem Industries Israel Ltd (Israel)

Alsachim

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Carbon-13

1.2.3 Nitrogen-15

1.2.4 Oxygen-18

1.2.5 Deuterium

1.2.6 Neon-22

1.2.7 Boron-10

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Medical Field

1.3.3 Agricultural Research

1.3.4 Bioscience

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Production

2.1 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Revenue Estimates and Fo

