Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Porcelain Glaze Coating
Porcelain Glaze Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Porcelain Glaze Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Solvent-based Resin Coating
- Water Soluble Resin Coating
Segment by Application
- Residential
- Commercial Use
By Company
- Akzo Nobel
- BASF
- PPG
- Nippon Paint Holdings
- Jotun
- Sherwin-Williams
- TAIHO PAINT
- Maydos
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Porcelain Glaze Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solvent-based Resin Coating
1.2.3 Water Soluble Resin Coating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Production
2.1 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Porcelain Glaze Coating Sales by Region (2017-2022)
