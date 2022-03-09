News

Global Acrylate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Acrylate

grandresearchstore
0 1 2 minutes read

Acrylate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Butyl Acrylate
  • Ethyl Acrylate
  • 2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate
  • Methyl Acrylate

Segment by Application

  • Packaging
  • Consumer Goods
  • Construction
  • Textiles
  • Automotive
  • Others

By Company

  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Arkema (France)
  • Dow Chemical Company (US)
  • Evonik Industries (Germany)
  • NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD. (Japan)
  • SIBUR (Russia)
  • LG Chem (South Korea)
  • SASOL Limited (South Africa)
  • Formosa Petrochemical Corporation (Taiwan)
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
  • Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd (China)
  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acrylate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Butyl Acrylate
1.2.3 Ethyl Acrylate
1.2.4 2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate
1.2.5 Methyl Acrylate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Textiles
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Acrylate Production
2.1 Global Acrylate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Acrylate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Acrylate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Acrylate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Acrylate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Acrylate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Acrylate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Acrylate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Acrylate Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Acrylate Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Acrylate by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Acrylate Revenue by Region
3.5.1

