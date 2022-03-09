Global Floorboard Adhesive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Floorboard Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Floorboard Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Epoxy

Urethane

Acrylic

Vinyl

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Company

Company

Dow Chemical Company (US)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Henkel AG (Germany)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Bostik SA (France)

Forbo Holdings AG (Switzerland)

H.B. Fuller (US)

Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)

Franklin International (US)

Pidilite Industries Limited (India)

Laticrete International, Inc. (US)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Floorboard Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Floorboard Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Urethane

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Vinyl

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Floorboard Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Floorboard Adhesive Production

2.1 Global Floorboard Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Floorboard Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Floorboard Adhesive Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Floorboard Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Floorboard Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Floorboard Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Floorboard Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Floorboard Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Floorboard Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Floorboard Adhesive Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Floorboard Adhesive Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Floorboard Adhesive

