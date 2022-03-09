News

Global Water-base Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Water-base Resin

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore17 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read

Water-base Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-base Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Acrylic Resin
  • Alkyd Resin
  • Epoxy Resin
  • Polyurethane Resin
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Coatings
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Inks

By Company

  • BASF SE
  • DOW Chemical Company
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
  • 3M Company
  • Royal DSM N.V.
  • Cytec Industries Inc.
  • Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Allnex Belgium S.A.
  • Akzonobel

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water-base Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water-base Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic Resin
1.2.3 Alkyd Resin
1.2.4 Epoxy Resin
1.2.5 Polyurethane Resin
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water-base Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants
1.3.4 Inks
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Water-base Resin Production
2.1 Global Water-base Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Water-base Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Water-base Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Water-base Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Water-base Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Water-base Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Water-base Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Water-base Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Water-base Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Water-base Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Water-base Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Water-base Resin by Region (2023-20

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Water-base Resin Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global and China Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Water-base Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Water-base Resin Sales Market Report 2021

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore17 hours ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Golf GPS Equipment Market to Witness Growth Acceleration | Garmin, Bushnell, GolfBuddy

December 13, 2021

Acetaldehyde Semicarbazone Market Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery Research Report 2021 | Wako Pure Chemical Industries, 3B Scientific, VWR International

December 26, 2021

Secondary Battery Market Share, Trends, Demand, Global Industry Size, and COVID-19 Pandemic Presenting Future Opportunities 2028

January 14, 2022

Europe Variable-frequency Drive Market Top Vendors, Sales, Restraints and Huge Growth Opportunities till 2026| ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Danfoss

December 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button