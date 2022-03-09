Global Water-base Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Water-base Resin
Water-base Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-base Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Acrylic Resin
- Alkyd Resin
- Epoxy Resin
- Polyurethane Resin
- Others
Segment by Application
- Coatings
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Inks
By Company
- BASF SE
- DOW Chemical Company
- Henkel AG & Co. KGAA
- 3M Company
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Cytec Industries Inc.
- Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC
- Huntsman Corporation
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Allnex Belgium S.A.
- Akzonobel
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water-base Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water-base Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic Resin
1.2.3 Alkyd Resin
1.2.4 Epoxy Resin
1.2.5 Polyurethane Resin
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water-base Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesives & Sealants
1.3.4 Inks
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Water-base Resin Production
2.1 Global Water-base Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Water-base Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Water-base Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Water-base Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Water-base Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Water-base Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Water-base Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Water-base Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Water-base Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Water-base Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Water-base Resin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Water-base Resin by Region (2023-20
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Water-base Resin Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and China Water-borne Epoxy Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Water-base Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027