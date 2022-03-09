Global Bactericide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Bactericide
Bactericide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bactericide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Disinfectants
- Antiseptics
- Antibiotics
- Others
Segment by Application
- Foliar Spray
- Seed Treatment
- Soil Treatment
- Post-harvest
By Company
- Bayer
- BASF
- Sharda
- Adama Agricultural
- Syngenta
- Nufarm
- Dowdupont
- FMC
- Nippon Soda
- Sumitomo Chemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bactericide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bactericide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Disinfectants
1.2.3 Antiseptics
1.2.4 Antibiotics
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bactericide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Foliar Spray
1.3.3 Seed Treatment
1.3.4 Soil Treatment
1.3.5 Post-harvest
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bactericide Production
2.1 Global Bactericide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bactericide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bactericide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bactericide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bactericide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bactericide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bactericide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bactericide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bactericide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bactericide Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bactericide Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Bactericide by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Bactericide Revenue by Region
