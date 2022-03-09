News

Global Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Electronic PCA Pump
  • Mechanical PCA Pump

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Home care Settings
  • Others

By Company

  • Smiths Group plc
  • Fresenius Kabi Group
  • Hospira (Pfizer Inc.)
  • Micrel Medical Devices
  • Ace Medical Co. Ltd
  • Terumo Corporation
  • B.Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International
  • Becton Dickinson

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Electronic PCA Pump
1.2.3 Mechanical PCA Pump
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.3.4 Home care Settings
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) Pump Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia

Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

