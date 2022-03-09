News

Global Artificial Hip Joint Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Artificial Hip Joint market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Hip Joint market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Metal-on-Metal
  • Metal-on-Polyethylene
  • Ceramic-on-Metal
  • Ceramic-on-Polyethylene
  • Ceramic-on-Ceramic

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Orthopedic Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Others

By Company

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Smith & Nephew
  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  • Exactech, Inc.
  • DJO Global, Inc.
  • B. Braun

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Artificial Hip Joint Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Hip Joint Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal-on-Metal
1.2.3 Metal-on-Polyethylene
1.2.4 Ceramic-on-Metal
1.2.5 Ceramic-on-Polyethylene
1.2.6 Ceramic-on-Ceramic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Hip Joint Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Orthopedic Clinics
1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Artificial Hip Joint Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Artificial Hip Joint Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Artificial Hip Joint Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Artificial Hip Joint Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Artificial Hip Joint Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Artificial Hip Joint by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Artificial Hip Joint Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Artificial Hip Joint Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Artificial Hip Joint Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Artificial Hip

